Qualcomm rejects Broadcom's final $146 billion offer

Qualcomm believes the offer "materially undervalues" itself, but has offered to meet with Broadcom to address concerns.

Between the Lines

Qualcomm on Thursday said its board of directors unanimously rejected Broadcom's revised buyout offer.

On Monday, Broadcom offered to buy the US chip maker for $82 per share, a 50 percent premium on the firm's share price on Nov. 2 2017 and a 56 percent premium on the last 30 days as a weighted average.

Qualcomm said the offer "materially undervalues" the company and "falls well short of the firm regulatory commitment the board would demand given the significant downside risk of a failed transaction."

Qualcomm said it has offered to meet with Broadcom to address the valuation issues.

This is the second time Qualcomm's board has rejected a takeover offer from Broadcom. It originally offered $70 per share in cash and stock in early November 2017.

