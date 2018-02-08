Qualcomm rejects Broadcom's final $146 billion offer

(Image: Corinne Reichert/ZDNet)

Qualcomm on Thursday said its board of directors unanimously rejected Broadcom's revised buyout offer.

On Monday, Broadcom offered to buy the US chip maker for $82 per share, a 50 percent premium on the firm's share price on Nov. 2 2017 and a 56 percent premium on the last 30 days as a weighted average.

Qualcomm said the offer "materially undervalues" the company and "falls well short of the firm regulatory commitment the board would demand given the significant downside risk of a failed transaction."

Qualcomm said it has offered to meet with Broadcom to address the valuation issues.

This is the second time Qualcomm's board has rejected a takeover offer from Broadcom. It originally offered $70 per share in cash and stock in early November 2017.