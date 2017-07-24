Qualys unveils CloudView app framework for public cloud security

File Photo

Qualys has launched CloudView, a solution designed to keep public cloud infrastructure secure.

On Monday, Qualys said that CloudView is designed to control and monitor security policies applied to public cloud services on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft's Azure and the Google Cloud Platform.

The cloud security and services provider said the new app framework in the Qualys Cloud Platform "comprehensive and continuous protection of cloud infrastructure, delivering InfoSec and DevSecOps teams a "single pane of glass" view of security and compliance across cloud infrastructures."

The initial release of Qualys CloudView includes two apps, the Cloud Inventory (CI) app, and the Cloud Security Assessment (CSA) application.

The CI app integrates with native APIs from public cloud providers to discover resources, connections, and monitor systems for security issues related to industry standards and architectural best practices and also provides topological views of the infrastructure and relationships across cloud resources.

IT staff can search through these views to analyze locations, layouts, and security groups to reach the root of any security problems.

The CSA application offers automatic security monitoring for threats such as misconfigurations, unwarranted access, and non-standard deployments by regulating compliance with mandates including PCI-DSS, HIPAA, NIST and ISO 27001, and also offers recommendations for steps to remediate any security issues.

In addition, the app supports REST APIs for integration with other enterprise tools and software.

Qualys CloudView will be available in beta for AWS in Q4 2017, with future versions expected to support other cloud services including Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

"Accelerated cloud adoption requires new adaptive security solutions that support fast-moving digital transformation efforts," said Philippe Courtot, Qualys CEO. "Our new CloudView and its apps add unparalleled visibility and continuous security of all cloud workloads to provide customers complete cloud security in a single, integrated platform and drastically reducing their spend."

