Quickbooks users can now send invoices through Gmail

Intuit's Quickbooks Online platform has a new integration with Google's G Suite that will allow small business users to create and send invoices directly through Gmail.

Along with the new Gmail Add-on for Invoicing, Intuit is also rolling out an integration that brings QuickBooks functionality to Hangouts Chat, Google's new dedicated messaging app for teams.

Both of these integrations build on the bevy of integrations and partnerships that Intuit announced in October as part of its strategy to spur the next phase of growth within the QuickBooks Online ecosystem.

Currently, QuickBooks users can sign up for QuickBooks Online through the G Suite Marketplace, and users of both QuickBooks and G Suite can utilize single sign-on (SSO) to access QuickBooks directly from a Google account. There's also a Google Calendar integration that lets businesses import data, such as time-tracking and billing, into QuickBooks Online.

"Half-a-million QuickBooks Online customers use Gmail to communicate with their clients, and now with this seamless integration, it's easier for those small businesses to send invoices -- and get paid faster as a result," said Alex Chriss, SVP and chief product officer of Intuit's Small Business Group.

Intuit has made open platforms and partnerships a central theme of its growth strategy, and for good reason. A lot of small business owners use technology in bits and pieces, so allowing all of those parts to work together in one place is a big selling point.