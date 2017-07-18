Rackspace launches Pivotal Cloud Foundry managed service, spins up managed Google Cloud Platform beta

Rackspace said it is partnering with Pivotal to offer its version of Cloud Foundry to customers as a managed service. The company also plans to launch managed services beta for Google Cloud Platform in September.

Under the Pivotal deal, Rackspace will manage Pivotal Cloud Foundry on any public or private cloud and offer its support. Rackspace has been building out its support network strategy and also services Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.

Indeed, the addition of Google Cloud Platform with a beta gives Rackspace the top three hyperscale cloud providers to support.

Pivotal Cloud Platform is used as an enterprise developer tool for cloud-native applications. Pivotal counts more than one third of the Fortune 100 as customers.

Rackspace said its managed Pivotal Cloud Foundry services will include:

Management of upgrades, releases and integration of services.

Multiple cloud options with Rackspace managing Pivotal Cloud Foundry across private clouds and Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, OpenStack.

Support and service level agreements with 99.99 percent uptime and 15 minute response on emergency issues.

Rackspace's Pivotal managed service is generally available. The company said it will launch a beta for the Managed Google Cloud Platform and support for Google Customer Reliability Engineering with more details later.