Rackspace names Joe Eazor as new CEO

Rackspace's board of directors has appointed Joe Eazor as the company's new CEO, effective June 12, Rackspace announced Wednesday.

Rackspace President Jeff Cotten has been serving as interim CEO since chief executive Taylor Rhodes left earlier this month.

Eazor has spent more than 25 years as a technology executive and was most recently CEO of EarthLink. Rackspace highlighted Eazor's role leading EarthLink into new, profitable areas like cloud computing, noting that he doubled EarthLink's free cash flow. In February, he led Earthlink's sale to Windstream for $`1.1 billion.

Prior to serving at EarthLink, Eazor was an executive at EMC and HP. He was also an executive at EDS before and after its sale to HP. After the acquisition, Eazor was responsible for integrating EDS's $22 billion business into its new parent company.

In a statement, Eazor noted the market opportunities open to Rackspace as companies adopt multi-cloud strategies.

"Rackspace is uniquely well positioned to take advantage of this trend, as the only provider who can deliver expertise and exceptional customer service for all of the leading public and private clouds, along with managed hosting," he said. "Thanks to the strategy Rackspace adopted a few years ago, it's got the early lead in the managed cloud space. My goal here is to build on that foundation and make us the world's preeminent IT-services company."