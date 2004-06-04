RAID sales up 8.5%

Worldwide sales of so-called redundant arrays of independent disks (RAID), a type of external storage, hit $3.1 billion in Q1 2004, up 8.

Worldwide sales of so-called redundant arrays of independent disks (RAID), a type of external storage, hit $3.1 billion in Q1 2004, up 8.5% from the same period last year, Gartner estimated. EMC got the first spot with $736 mln in sales and a 23.6% market share. HP was second, with $530 mln in sales and 17% market share. They were followed by IBM with 10.4%, Hitachi with 9.8%, Sun Microsystems with 6.5%, Dell with 5.5%, and Network Appliance with 5.4%.

