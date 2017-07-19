Rapid7 snaps up security automation platform Komand

James Martin | CNET

Rapid7 has acquired Komand, a security orchestration and automation company, as more enterprise players look towards AI, analytics, and automation to streamline their security processes.

The security analytics provider revealed the deal on Tuesday, saying the acquisition will "help its customers reduce time to resolution, maximize resources, and overcome ecosystem complexity" in the cybersecurity space.

Financial details were not disclosed, but Rapid7 does not expect the acquisition of the privately-held company to impact billings, revenue, or non-GAPP earnings for this financial year.

Komand is a security orchestration and automation platform which aims to assist enterprise players in streamlining security tools and software and improving incident response.

The firm, founded by the former co-founder of Threat Stack Jen Andre, secured $1.25 the million in seed funding earlier this year.

As part of the deal and to entice Komand staff to join Rapid7, the company granted 12 employees 270,000 shares of common stock, which suggests that the firm is keen on keeping hold of the most talented members of the team.

Rapid7 claims to be the first organization to "unite IT and security analytics and business context with the ability to automate action" through the purchase. Komand's technologies will expand the Rapid7 Insight Platform and will give users the opportunity to automatically identify risks, respond to incidents, and address issues significantly faster and with less human intervention.

"When we defined the Komand mission, there was one goal to which we repeatedly returned as inspiration: help under-resourced security and IT teams better leverage what they have at their disposal," said Jen Andre, founder and CEO of Komand. "Rapid7 has demonstrated that they share this vision, made evident by their commitment to the security and IT communities, the genesis and execution of the Insight platform, and the company focus on building solutions that simplify complex processes."

See also: Fuze flaw exposed private business meetings to eavesdroppers

Earlier this month, Symantec acquired Skycure, a mobile predictive threat detection platform provider.

The antivirus provider is working to boost its cybersecurity portfolio and is also looking towards future technologies with the launch of SymantecVentures, an investment arm for cybersecurity startups.