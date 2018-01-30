Raspberry Pi's latest competitor RockPro64 brings more power plus AI processor

Image: Pine64

Pine64 has released a budget-friendly single-board computer with the high-powered Rockchip RK3399 system on chip (SoC).

Available from around $60, the RockPro64 board comes in two flavors, either with the hexa-core RK3399 SoC or the RK3399Pro, Rockchip's first "artificial-intelligence processor" unveiled at CES2018, which combines a CPU, GPU and neural-network processing unit (NPU).

As noted by CNX-Software, a number of RK3999-based boards have been released in the past week but, priced at around $200 each, they've been aimed at business customers rather than home developers.

The RockPro64 with 2GB RAM will cost between $59 and $65 and will be available from March, while the RockPro64-AI will cost $99 but won't be available until August 1, according to Pine64's announcement.

The hexa-core SoC consists of a dual-core ARM Cortex-A72, a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53, and quad-core Mali-T860MP4 GPU. The AI-model is differentiated by the additional NPU featured in the RK3399Pro and 4GB RAM.

The board features a USB 3.0 Type C port to attach to a second display with 4K support, and two USB 2.0 ports, a micro SD card HDMI 2.0 output, 40-pin GPIO, Gigabit Ethernet, an SDIO socket for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, and a PCIe4 connector. There's also 128MB SPI Flash memory to boot from attached storage.

CNX-Software notes that the board will support Android and Linux. Part of the reason the business-focused RK3999 boards cost more is they include storage. The RockPro64 does not, and requires an external wireless module for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

While the RockPro64 boards won't be available for a few months, Pine64 is also launching new Pine H64 boards on January 31 starting at $25 for the 1GB model. The 2GB and 3GB models will be available for $35 and $45, respectively.

Previous and related coverage

New Raspberry Pi: Zero WH promises cheaper and easier homebrew hardware

Raspberry Pi launches the Pi Zero WH to make it simpler to use its new GPIO expander software.

Raspberry Pi: Microsoft comes up with a cool idea to stop it overheating

Microsoft's 3D-printable design keeps the Raspberry Pi 3 cool even when running it at full throttle for lengthy periods.

Raspberry Pi clone Libre Renegade: $35 gets you Android, USB 3.0 and 4K video

The Renegade takes Raspberry Pi's form but offers a few hardware updates.

Google offers Raspberry Pi owners this new AI vision kit to spot cats, people, emotions

Google's Vision Kit lets you build your own computer-vision system for $45, but you'll need your own Raspberry Pi.