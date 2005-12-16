Reader: I called Vonage's Santa line, was told voice mail was full



Tim Guill of the VoIP service provider comparison site VOIPevo.com wrote me earlier today to tell me that a funny thing happened today when, following the lead of a "Talk To Santa" Vonage promotion, he dialed *101 overhis Vonage line to talk to Santa and leave the old bearded gent his Christmas wish list.

"It (the call) goes directly to his voicemail which has a very nice message from Santa," Tim writes. :At the end there is the typical female voice, but instead of the usual line, "Leave a message after the beep,' " well, Santa wasn't taking any more messages at the time Tim called.



"The slightly somber/apologetic female voice comes on and says 'Sorry, but the users mailbox can't accept more messages,' followed directly by a busy signal," Tim adds.

"Classic!," Tim chuckles in closing.

I'm laughing too, as I'll bet you are.