Red Hat acquires Codenvy, adds it to cloud development portfolio

Red Hat said it will acquire Codenvy, which makes development tools to create containers and cloud-first applications.

The plan is to add Codenvy to Red Hat's developer and application lineup to go with JBoss Middleware and OpenShift. Codenvy will also be a part of OpenShift.io, a platform for hybrid cloud services.

Codenvy is built on Eclipse Che, an open source cloud integrated development environment (IDE) and server. Codenvy includes runtimes, project and developer environment into one space for collaboration and runs in Linux containers.

Here's a look at part of the Codenvy workflow.

Codenvy also connects to workflow tools such as Jira and Jenkins.

The two companies have been partners and both have collaborated with Microsoft on development tools. Codenvy is also included in Red Hat's OpenShift platform already.

Going forward, Red Hat said it will put Eclipse Che and Codenvy at the center of its tooling and workspace management technology.

Codenvy, based in San Francisco, has about 40 employees. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.