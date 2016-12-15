Report: IoT gives advertisers a new way to target millennial yuppies

The rapidly growing Internet of Things ecosystem is allowing consumers to get all kinds of real-time updates and connect with brands in new ways. So, the next time a millennial shopper is running low on kombucha or almond milk, it probably wouldn't surprise him or her to see an ad for more pop up on their smart fridge.

In fact, a new survey from the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) shows that most Americans who own a connected device -- 65 percent of them -- are willing to receive ads on IoT screens. As many as 62 percent of connected device owners say they've already seen ads on their IoT gadgets.

Most Americans (62 percent) already own at least one connected "thing," whether it's a car, television, fitness tracker, or home appliance, but the most typical profile for an IoT owner is a millennial yuppie: The study shows that IoT owners are likely to be parents between the ages 18 and 34, with college educations and household incomes above the national average of $50,000.

The most popularly owned IoT devices are connected/smart TVs and streaming devices (47 percent), followed by wearable health trackers (24 percent) and internet-enabled home control devices (17 percent).

People who own smart glasses are the most receptive to receiving ads via a connected device -- as many as 95 percent say they are. People who own smart glasses are also very likely to own an internet-enabled home control device (as many 82 percent own both). As many as 76 percent of smart glasses owners also own either a smartwatch, connected TV, or connected appliance.

The report, conducted by MARU/VCR&C, surveyed over 1,200 US adults over five days in early August. It shows that an overwhelming majority of Americans (97 percent) have at least heard of IoT devices, and 65 percent of those who have yet to buy are interested in purchasing one.