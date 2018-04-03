Research: Employee compliance is the main challenge to implementing cybersecurity strategy

It's one thing for a company to create a cybersecurity strategy, but it's another thing entirely to put strategy into practice. Recently, ZDNet's sister site, Tech Pro Research, conducted a poll to see what security tactics companies are using, and how they're working out.

Special feature Special report: A winning strategy for cybersecurity (free PDF) This ebook, based on the latest ZDNet/TechRepublic special feature, offers a detailed look at how to build risk management policies to protect your critical digital assets. Read More

Just as many respondents (39%) said their company has a formal, regularly-updated cybersecurity policy as those who said their company has no policy. Others said their company has a policy, but it doesn't get regular updates.

In terms of what's covered in those policies, automatic software updates and employee training were the two most common cybersecurity tactics used by respondents' companies. Among respondents whose companies had added security measures in the past year, new firewall or antivirus products and additional employee training were most common.

This shows that businesses do realize the importance of getting employees involved in cybersecurity. However, when asked about any challenges to implementing strategies, 58 percent said the hardest part was getting employees to comply.

The infographic below contains selected details from the research. To read more findings, plus analysis, download the full report: Cybersecurity strategy: Common tactics, issues with implementation, and effectiveness. (Tech Pro Research subscription required.)