RightScale's Optima a sign cloud cost management moving to forefront

In a sign that cloud cost management is becoming a broad issue, RightScale said its Optima platform is now generally available.

Optima is a standalone cost optimization tool. RightScale acquired ShopForCloud in 2012 and launched Cloud Analytics as part of its management platform in 2013.

By breaking Optima out, RightScale is betting it can combine its analysis, reporting and forecasting tools with automation and optimization to cut waste. RightScale covers AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, IBM SoftLayer and private clouds.

RightScale's play on cloud cost management highlights the maturity of the space and how enterprises are looking to control costs as they scale infrastructure-as-a-service. Microsoft acquired Cloudyn and CloudHealth raised $45 million in June.

Optima includes collaboration tools so the enterprise execs in charge of spend can take action on costs.

Automation to cut inefficient spending with analytics tools.

Budget and forecasting as well as alerts if costs zip past targets.

Reporting tools that cover data from all public and private cloud providers in one dashboard. Dashboards include costs by account, team and application as well as usage, chargebacks and cost allocation.