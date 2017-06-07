Rimini Street to offer database, security services

Rimini Street, which provides third party maintenance services for Oracle and SAP applications, said it will expand by offering support for a series of enterprise databases. Rimini Street also launched security services.

The plan for Rimini Street, which recently outlined plans to merge with an investment company and be publicly traded, has been to expand into broader services.

By adding database services, Rimini Street is making good on the plan to support more enterprise software lines. The six databases supported include IBM DB2, Microsoft SQL Server, and SAP ASE, SAP IQ, SAP SQL Anywhere and SAP Advantage Server. Those SAP databases were under the Sybase family.

Rimini will also support IBM DB2 Tools for Linux, UNIX and Windows; Microsoft SQL Server Management Studio; and SAP Replication Server. Rimini Street CEO Seth Ravin said the company is providing support for those aforementioned databases as well as Oracle and SAP HANA licenses. The database support services include configuration assistance, issue resolution, health checks, technical and tuning help and security.

"We are expanding our technology support base. Rimini has always wanted to be the front line of support for everything in the data center," said Ravin, who said customers are looking to offload more support and save money.

As for the security services, Rimini Street also launched a database effort in partnership with McAfee. The security services are needed because Rimini Street customers often have databases that aren't supported by vendors.

The partnership with McAfee helps Rimini Street monitor and analyze database traffic and block attacks via a technology called virtual patching.

Rimini Street said its Advanced Database Security is immediately available for Oracle, SAP, IBM and Microsoft databases under support contracts with the company.

Ravin said that his company is trying to solve for a patching model that doesn't work well anymore. Companies often lag on patching because of time, labor and downtime. "The old vendor patching strategy is much more tenuous than people understand," said Ravin. "You apply the fix and break three other things."