Ring announces second-generation video doorbell, available today

Still unsure if you want or need a video doorbell? Ring hopes its second-generation video doorbell will be enough to entice you.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 looks nearly identical to the first generation model. It's bigger and boxier than the Ring Pro, but now you can change the faceplate to one of the included colors.

Beyond aesthetics, Ring Video Doorbell 2 also ups its video quality from 720p to 1080p HD. The bump in video quality alone should be enough to catch your attention. I found the video quality difference between the first-generation Ring Video Doorbell and the slimmer Ring Pro (also 1080p) to be a dramatic improvement.

Ring

Also added to the new doorbell is a removable battery pack. For those who don't want to -- or can't -- hardwire the doorbell, the removable pack makes it easy to quickly recharge the battery without having to remove the entire doorbell as was previously required.

Ring has confirmed users can buy a second battery for quickly swapping out a battery when one begins to run low.

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 is available starting June 19 for $199 at Ring.com, Home Depot, and Best Buy.