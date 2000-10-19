Roundup: Tech companies report earnings

The shakedown in tech and "new economy" stocks continued in the third quarter, as profitability became the new buzzword among investors. Stay tuned as the industry giants release their quarter financial results in the coming weeks.
Rambus fourth-quarter earnings top estimates
Thu, 19th Oct Litigious chip IP company rakes in record royalties Texas Instruments sees slower sales
Thu, 19th Oct World's largest manufacturer of semiconductors for mobile phones sees weaker demand globally Nokia Q3 beats expectations
Thu, 19th Oct Results ease fears of world mobile phone market slowdown Another strong quarter for Sun Microsystems
Thu, 19th Oct Shares up $10 as earnings accidentally posted early on Web site Analysts weary of IBM's 'blame game'
Thu, 19th Oct Big Blue offers another laundry list of excuses for its poor performance AOL edges 1Q forecasts
Thu, 19th Oct AOL Europe adds 290,000 users during the first quarter and now has 3.9 million members total Windows sales carry Microsoft past 1Q forecasts
Thu, 19th Oct Consumer services and devices said to be fastest growing segment of company Apple misses lower 4Q estimates
Thu, 19th Oct But for next year Jobs promises 'the best product line I've seen in my career' More trouble ahead for Intel?
Wed, 18th Oct Flat processor shipments and surging inventory point to trouble ahead for the world's biggest chipmaker IBM 3Q earnings: Good, but not that good
Wed, 18th Oct Big Blue meets estimates, despite not-too-hot sales RealNetworks meets 3Q forecasts, sees ad slowdown
Wed, 18th Oct Earnings going up, ad sales going down
Scenes from Intel's e-business lovefest
Fri, 13th Oct Is it back to the 80s with Intel and Huey Lewis and the News? Or did we catch a glimpse of the 'new, new computer industry'? AMD's quarter puts chief in gloating mode
Thu, 12th OctSanders seems pretty happy, but does AMD really have good reasons to be cheerful? Yahoo!: Slowdown? What slowdown?
Wed, 11th OctIt's a great result for Yahoo!, but is the game really over? Welcome to revenue season
Mon, 02nd Oct Revenue is all that matters these days and investors will be hanging on every revenue statistic they can find MORE EARNINGS REPORTS
Gateway meets 3Q estimates
Fri, 13 Oct Continued European growth has helped the PC maker live up to expectations AMD hurdles Q3 forecasts
Thu, 12 Oct Jerry Sanders upbeat on AMD's microprocessor and flash memory sales Seagate tops 1Q estimates
Wed, 11 Oct Disk-drive and software specialist stands and delivers on estimates Another profit warning for Lucent
Wed, 11 Oct Lucent sinks further into the financial quagmire and issues second profit warning for fourth quarter Yahoo! tops 3Q expectations
Wed, 11 Oct Doing business with reliable companies and enjoying such a wide reach has ensured that Yahoo! has surpassed Q3 expectations Motorola hits 3Q targets
Wed, 11 Oct Motorola rolls past third quarter targets and unloads mobile units ARM profits double in Q3
Wed, 11 Oct Royalty revenues double ARM's profit margin
Market madness
Steven Vaughan-Nichols says he doesn't know much about tech stocks but he thinks it must be time to start looking at long-term stock values. Having had our day-trade, instant-millionaire party; we've had the hangover. Now, it's time to drink the coffee and get on with investing for long-term value and gain. To have your say online click on the TalkBack button and go to the ZDNet News forum. Let the editors know what you think in the Mailroom. And read what others have said.
