​RSA aims to balance business needs, risk, cybersecurity

RSA Security is outlining a cybersecurity lineup and architecture that aims to balance business needs, manage risk, and prioritize incident response.

At its namesake conference in San Francisco, RSA, owned by Dell Technologies, said its architecture is aimed at being proactive, managing risk, and putting security decisions in the context of the overall business. The trick is to understand what security incidents are actual risks to the business.

While on the surface RSA's architecture is an umbrella theme to launch new products, the linkage between security and business is an ongoing issue. The general theme is also notable since at some point corporate boards of directors are going to want returns measured on security initiatives.

As part of its business-driven security theme, RSA rolled out the following:

New tools for RSA's NetWitness Suite that'll bring together network, endpoint, and log data as well as information from cloud, virtual, and physical infrastructure.

RSA also enhanced its SecurID Access tools, which aims to manage identity and access to bolster security.

The company also outlined the new release of its Fraud & Risk Intelligence Suite, which detects fraud across multiple channels and offers analytics on attacks, as well as new services.

In context, RSA's architecture recognizes that security vendors have created various silos within enterprises. Naturally, RSA wants to be the security suite of choice, but that's not an original idea. Ask Symantec, McAfee, Palo Alto Networks, Cisco and a bevy of others. Each security vendor comes at this broader platform approach with a different spin, but there's something worth noting about what RSA is pitching as an overall enterprise security approach.

RSA recognizes an issue in security worth pondering.

What actions or vendors you use to address the business-security gap will be up to you.

