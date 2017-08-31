Salesforce and IBM unveil more data integration tools

Salesforce and IBM on Thursday unveiled a new set of joint products that brings more data integration to customers.

The alliance between the two companies began back in March with the announcement of an AI partnership between Salesforce Einstein and IBM Watson. The deal gave Salesforce customers direct access to data from Watson's AI platform. Meanwhile, IBM signed on to use the Salesforce Service Cloud internally.

This new wave of joint products will bring IBM Weather Insights, as well as an IBM Cloud Integration, to Salesforce customers. The IBM Cloud Integration for Salesforce gives joint customers the ability to Sync Salesforce business data in the cloud and data center systems.

Additionally, IBM's The Weather Company is now powering three new Lightning components on the Salesforce AppExchange. Plans for the components were first revealed in March, so this news is really about the specifics.

First up is a component is called Weather Focus, and it allows developers to build intelligent applications using weather data. Another component is Scheduling Assistant and it lets businesses set up appointments based on forecasted weather conditions.

The third component is dubbed Weather Recorder, and it gives users the ability to record weather data from a specific date and time to a Salesforce case record. Salesforce mentions an insurance agent handling a claim as a practical use case for the service.

IBM company Bluewolf is also set to gain a boost to its global consulting capabilities with the launch of new Salesforce customer engagement centers in key markets.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE

Oracle and Salesforce and IBM? Oh my! Here comes AI sprawl

Oracle has Adaptive Intelligent Applications. Salesforce has Einstein. Toss in more machine learning and AI mentions along with IBM Watson, Microsoft's Cortana, SAP's HANA and others and you don't have to be a cognitive cyborg to know sprawl is ahead.

IBM, Salesforce announce AI partnership

IBM's Watson is about to get cozy with Salesforce's Einstein.

Salesforce aims for $20 billion in annual revenue: Six reasons it'll get there

Salesforce delivered a strong second quarter, a run rate topping $10 billion and big plans to double sales again. Here's a look at the moving parts.