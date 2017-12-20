Salesforce Brazil head steps down

The general manager for Salesforce Brazil, Mauricio Prado, has left the company.

The cloud software firm confirmed the departure of the executive, but the official statement was limited to saying that Prado made " important contributions during his time at the company."

Prior to being appointed to the company's top role in Brazil, Prado had served as Salesforce's Vice President for cloud services for Latin America and the Caribbean since 2014.

Salesforce refused to comment on whether it has a replacement for Prado lined up, or if there is an interim general manager in place for the Brazilian operations.

The company launched its Brazil office in 2013. Salesforce is notoriously secretive and does not release details on numbers such as the current size of its reseller network or client portfolio.

However, the firm's executives have been quoted as saying that the Brazilian business has been given more autonomy in terms of strategy and has received more investment to support growth. Latin America marketing director at Salesforce, Daniel Hoe, told ZDNet earlier this year that the company is "very excited" about the Brazilian operation.

It is estimated that more than 3 million Brazilian companies currently Salesforce applications. This includes large end users such as insurance giant SulAmerica - who is currently undertaking the largest Salesforce implementation in South America - and aircraft manufacturer Embraer.