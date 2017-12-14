Salesforce intros marketing product for businesses with franchise networks

Salesforce is launching a new product that the company says will enable corporate marketers to deliver approved templates, content and campaigns to partners such as franchise owners, dealers and financial advisors.

The aim is to give organizations with large partner networks the ability to personalize engagement with local consumers while staying on-brand. For instance, a corporate office can send a pre-configured campaign to a franchisee to market a new program. With the new Distributed Marketing tool, the franchisee can personalize the message and determine who to send it to.

"While the corporate office delivers on-brand marketing campaigns, it often fails at scaling to the 'last mile' of personal engagement that only local partners can deliver on because they directly manage the consumer relationship," said Joanna Milliken, SVP of product management for Salesforce Marketing Cloud.

"In addition, local partners often struggle to access and create corporate-approved marketing materials. This leads to disconnected experiences, and consumers feel as though two different companies are engaging with them."

Salesforce said Distributed Marketing is available as Salesforce Lightning components in Sales Cloud, Service Cloud or Community Cloud in limited pilot starting today, with general starting in February 2018.

