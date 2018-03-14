Samsung adds 300 repair locations through partnership with uBreakiFix

Samsung Galaxy users now have an official repair option for broken or damaged phones.

Samsung on Wednesday announced a new partnership with gadget repair company uBreakiFix.

By partnering with uBreakiFix, Samsung adds 300 physical locations customers can visit for repair services. Instead of using third-party parts, tools, and guides, uBreakiFix will use Samsung parts, tools, and employees trained by Samsung to repair specific devices.

Here's the list of Samsung devices uBreakiFix will work on:

Galaxy S9 and S9+

Galaxy S8 and S8+

Galaxy S7 and S7 edge

Galaxy S6 and S6+

Galaxy Note8 and Note5

Repairs include screen replacement, back glass replacement, battery replacement, port repair and camera repair. The goal is to provide users with same-day service, often with a two-hour repair estimate.

Samsung currently has miniature stores within Best Buy retail stores that customers can visit for troubleshooting and repair.

One area Samsung has yet to find a way to compete with Apple is service. By adding 300 more locations, with plans to add 200 more uBreakiFix locations by 2019, Samsung is doing its best to fix that.

Users in need of a repair can visit this page to find a locally approved Samsung repair location.