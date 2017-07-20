Samsung announces August 23 Unpacked event, Note 8 likely

Galaxy Note fans won't have to wait much longer to see what Samsung has in store.

Samsung on Thursday announced its next Unpacked event -- where the company typically announces new products -- will take place on Aug. 23. The post on Twitter features the following tagline: "Find out what it means to do bigger things on 08.23.2017."

Samsung, Inc.

As you can see in the image above, there's clearly a smartphone with a stylus and another reference to doing bigger things.

The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to feature the same basic design as the Galaxy S8 line, with an Infinity Display that shows virtually no bezel on the front. It'll have a larger display -- 6.3-inches -- compared to the S8 Plus' display of 6.2-inches, as well as dual rear cameras, and, of course, an S-Pen are also expected.

Samsung's event is scheduled to start at 11 am EST in New York and will be live streamed by Samsung on Samsung.com, according to invites sent to the press.

ZDNet plans to attend and will have full coverage of the follow-up device to the disastrous Note 7.

