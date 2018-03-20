Samsung announces Galaxy Tab Active2: A rugged tablet for business conducted outside the office

The iPad reigns as the king of tablets, but it is a metal and glass device best used around the office. Samsung is keenly focused on those working in the field, industrial locations, and in harsh environments with the release of the new Galaxy Tab Active2.

As a professional engineer, I spend time in shipyards, on marine casualties, and checking shipboard systems. These are not environments where I can afford to drop an iPad so the new Tab Active2 looks like a great solution for these situations. The Tab Active2 was subjected to 21 MIL-STD 810G tests and it passed. In addition to this certification, it is IP68 dust and water resistant.

The Tab Active2 has a S Pen for taking notes in the field, which is essential during inspections, field verification, and testing. It also has a removable 4,450 mAh battery so you can quickly sawp it out and keep going when it isn't possible to plug into an AC outlet. Battery life is estimated at up to 11 hours.

Specifications include:

Processor : 1.6 GHz octa-core

Display : 8 inch 1280 x 800 pixels resolution

Operating system : Android 7.1 Nougat

RAM : 3GB

Storage : 16GB internal with microSD expansion card slot

Cameras : Rear 8 megapixel and front 5 megapixel

Connectivity : 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, ANT+, GPS, Glonass, NFC

Battery : 4450 mAh removable

: 4450 mAh removable Dimensions: 214.7 x 127.6 x 9.9 mm and 419 grams

The Tab Active2 supports facial recognition, enhanced touch options so you can use it with your gloves on, and a front fingerprint scanner. Samsung Knox is included so your IT department can help you keep it secure in the field.

There are a number of ways companies can optimize the Tab Active2 for their work. According to Samsung, some examples are:

Image: Samsung

Fleet management : The Tab Active2 can help address challenges for the trucking industry when combined with solutions such as Omnitracs XRS fleet management software. This lets drivers use the device to digitally monitor hours of service (HOS) logs while on and off duty, to comply with federally mandated electronic logging requirements.

Fast scanning for retail : Combining Scandit's mobile data capture platform with the Tab Active2 enables retail workers at a rainy loading dock to refrigerated stock room to use the device to rapidly scan multiple barcodes at once.

: Combining Scandit's mobile data capture platform with the Tab Active2 enables retail workers at a rainy loading dock to refrigerated stock room to use the device to rapidly scan multiple barcodes at once. Asset management in the field: In combination with a powerful asset management application, Tab Active2 lets workers in the field manage inventories, schedule maintenance and oversee assets digitally.

You can purchase the Tab Active2 with LTE or with just WiFi. The LTE version is $519.99 and the WiFi model is $419.99.