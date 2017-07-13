​Samsung beefs up cinema LED with Harman audio

Seung-ho Yoo

Samsung Electronics has unveiled its first installment of Cinema LED, a 4K (4096x2160) resolution LED screen for movie theaters, in South Korea on Thursday.

The high-resolution LED screen was installed at the Super S auditorium of Lotte Cinema's multiplex at Lotte World Tower in Seoul. Harman's JBL speaker, specifically designed for the project, was used for the sound system.

"We cooperated with Harman in every audio technology for the project," said Kim Suk-ki, executive vice president and head of Samsung's LED business. "Audio is just as important as visual in the theatre, and we plan to work closely together with Harman."

"We are also open to other audio vendors depending on the client's need," added Kim.

Samsung, which bought auto-component and audio giant Harman for $8 billion earlier this year, said it will offer diverse enterprise solutions by mixing their products and services.

96 LED cabinets were used to make the 10.3-metre-wide screen, which the company can alter the size of depending on client needs. The screen is also the world's first movie equipment to meet the Digital Cinema Initiatives without a projector. Most theaters globally use digital projectors or laser projectors.

It supports HDR and has a brightness of 146 foot-lambert (fL), 10 times that of conventional projector-based screens with 14fL.

Lotte Cinema said it will expand the screens to other landmark theaters in the country going forward. Samsung said it will expand Cinema LED at to theatres in the US, China, and Japan.

Specifically for LED, Samsung acquired LED firm Yesco in 2015 and has since been expanding the business. Cinema LED is Samsung's latest project in its enterprise display line.

It is installing transparent and mirror displays for use in barber shops, and last year, it showcased the Safety Truck Concept where monitors are attached to back of the trucks to live-feed the view ahead for cars behind.

Last year, it completed South Korea's largest Full HD LED scoreboard for Munhak Baseball Stadium.