Samsung Chromebook Plus, Idol 4S, MWC rumors, modern Easy Bake oven (MobileTechRoundup show #391)

In anticipation of MWC, Kevin and I talked about some of the rumors on MobileTechRoundup show #391. We also talked about our continued mobile tech spending problem.
- Kevin bought a Samsung Chromebook Plus
- Matt bought and returned the Alcatel Idol 4s with Windows 10
- Hands on with the Sony Xperia XZ
- Android 7 Nougat arrives on Samsung Galaxy S7!
- MWC: Huawei P10, Watch 2, and Honor 360 camera expected
- MWC: BlackBerry Mercury launching today
- MWC: Will Samsung update their larger productivity tablets?
- All about the June Oven. Yes.... an intelligent, connected oven
Running time: 69 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 79MB)
Join Discussion
Powered by Livefyre