Samsung Chromebook Plus, Idol 4S, MWC rumors, modern Easy Bake oven (MobileTechRoundup show #391)

Kevin purchased a few things since the last podcast, including a $1,500 internet connected oven. Listen to the show for all the details and our speculation on MWC tech.

By for The Mobile Gadgeteer | | Topic: Mobility

In anticipation of MWC, Kevin and I talked about some of the rumors on MobileTechRoundup show #391. We also talked about our continued mobile tech spending problem.

motr-logo1
Image: ZDNet
  • Kevin bought a Samsung Chromebook Plus
  • Matt bought and returned the Alcatel Idol 4s with Windows 10
  • Hands on with the Sony Xperia XZ
  • Android 7 Nougat arrives on Samsung Galaxy S7!
  • MWC: Huawei P10, Watch 2, and Honor 360 camera expected
  • MWC: BlackBerry Mercury launching today
  • MWC: Will Samsung update their larger productivity tablets?
  • All about the June Oven. Yes.... an intelligent, connected oven

Running time: 69 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 79MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All