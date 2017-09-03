Samsung DeX update enhances enterprise experiences

People often use their smartphones as their primary computing device and with the updated DeX dock this is even easier to justify.

Along with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, Samsung released the DeX dock to extend the smartphone experience to the big screen. With the upcoming Note 8 release, DeX updates are coming to significantly improve the experience for the enterprise.

Improvements in Samsung DeX include support for video conference software, expanded All Apps view, support for Samsung Focus on the big screen, and enterprise-friendly security updates. When you are done working, you will also enjoy gaming improvements in full screen games like Vainglory or creating music with Soundcamp and connected audio products.

With the Note 8 and updates in DeX, you can now participate in video conferences with your Samsung Galaxy powering the experience through apps such as GoToMeeting, Zoom, and BlueJeans.

Samsung Focus lets you work with your email, calendar, contacts, and memos with a complete full screen experience through the DeX dock. Samsung Focus has been optimized through DeX so that each tab of the Focus app provides a large screen optimized layout. For example, on the cavaisamsung lendar tab you can see a full month view with a daily agenda view in a full height column on the right side of the display.

Many companies restrict the use of USB port, but with the updated DeX dock IT can now enable and restrict the use of USB for DeX. IT can enable USB support for a mouse, keyboard, and other USB peripherals while restricting USB drives and other potential sources of compromised security.

For the first time ever, I believe we will see broader adoption of DeX than any previous smartphone virtual desktop solution. We see emergency services starting to enable Samsung DeX through solutions from iKey and Samsung continues to work with many other companies on growth of DeX in the enterprise.

Related coverage