Samsung Display ad could suggest Galaxy S8 design

Screenshot

A set of advertisements from Samsung's display division could suggest the design of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S8.

The advertisements show a high screen-to-body ratio, with little bezel on the top and bottom. There is also no home button found the device. As our sister site CNET noted, the fingerprint sensor could be built into the display.

See also: Samsung Galaxy S8 rumor roundup

It's likely the handset shown in Samsung Display's advertisements are a dummy unit to show the display to other OEMs.

However, Samsung will likely be using the AMOLED display inside the Galaxy S8 as rumors have suggested, giving us a hint of what could come at the rumored February event.

Screenshot

Samsung wasn't immediately available for comment. The advertisements were posted directly to YouTube earlier in the week.