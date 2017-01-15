Samsung Display ad could suggest Galaxy S8 design

If you were wondering what the Galaxy S8 will look like, an advertisement from Samsung's display division could drop a few hints.

By for iGeneration | | Topic: Mobility

samsung-galaxy.png
Screenshot

A set of advertisements from Samsung's display division could suggest the design of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S8.

The advertisements show a high screen-to-body ratio, with little bezel on the top and bottom. There is also no home button found the device. As our sister site CNET noted, the fingerprint sensor could be built into the display.

See also: Samsung Galaxy S8 rumor roundup

It's likely the handset shown in Samsung Display's advertisements are a dummy unit to show the display to other OEMs.

However, Samsung will likely be using the AMOLED display inside the Galaxy S8 as rumors have suggested, giving us a hint of what could come at the rumored February event.

samsung-s8-rumor.png
Screenshot

Samsung wasn't immediately available for comment. The advertisements were posted directly to YouTube earlier in the week.

more galaxy note 7

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All