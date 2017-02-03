​Samsung in S8 battery talks with Japan's Murata: Report

Samsung Electronics is discussing a battery supply deal with Japan's Murata Manufacturing for batteries for its upcoming Galaxy S8, Nikkei reports.

According to the report, Murata last July announced that it will acquire Sony's battery operations, with the deal to be completed in April. Samsung was reportedly impressed with the performance and reliability of Sony's lithium-ion batteries.

The South Korean tech giant last month announced the findings of its internal investigations into the Galaxy Note 7 fires last month, citing faulty batteries as the main cause.

Samsung said it will launch the Galaxy S8 after this month's Mobile World Congress, and ensure safety measures going forward.

The South Korean tech giant sourced batteries for the ill-fated Note 7 from affiliate Samsung SDI and China's ATL as a secondary supplier.

Last year, Korean media also said that Samsung was talking with LG Chem for a possible deal, which supplies for affiliate LG Electronics.

Samsung declined to comment on the matter.

The Galaxy S8 will be a no-show at the Mobile World Congress but the company will likely unveil the Galaxy Tab S3, which it teased on its invitation.