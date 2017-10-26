Samsung introduces low-cost Galaxy Tab A, launching next month

Samsung will make the Galaxy Tab A available on November 1 starting at $229.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A (Image: Samsung)

Samsung on Thursday announced the Galaxy Tab A, an 8-inch tablet "for parents and kids" that will be available on November 1.

Pricing for the Galaxy Tab A will start at $229.99 in two different color options: black and silver. Samsung is touting a long-lasting 5,000 mAh battery for 14 hours of use. The Galaxy Tab A features an 8-inch 1280 x 800 display with 480 nits brightness and a 16:10 aspect ratio.

Other specifications include:

  • Android 7.1.1 Nougat
  • 5-megapixel front-facing camera
  • 8-megapixel rear-facing camera
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor
  • 2GB of RAM
  • USB-C
  • 32GB of internal storage
  • Expandable memory (up to 256GB)
Samsung Galaxy Tab A (Image: Samsung)

"The Galaxy Tab A is designed for parents and kids. It's the tablet that's just as easy to take on the go or curl up with on the couch, with long-lasting battery life to get the whole family through the day," Alanna Cotton, VP and GM of product marketing at Samsung, wrote in a statement.

Galaxy Tab A buyers will receive three free months of YouTube Red at purchase, and Samsung has packed other kid friendly content onto the device through a dedicated Kids Mode with access to 5,000 exclusive videos and games.

Samsung will make the Galaxy Tab A available through its website on November 1. There's no word if the Galaxy Tab A will show up at other retailers.

