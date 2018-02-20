​Samsung launches 30.72 terabyte SAS SSD

Image: Samsung

Samsung Electronics has launched a 30.72 terabyte (TB) Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) interface solid date drive (SSD) aimed for the enterprise, the company has announced.

It is the largest memory capacity ever for a single form factor storage device and enough to store 5,700 Full HD (1920x1080, or around 5GB) movies.

The performance has also improved from 15.36 TB SAS SSD. Thanks to the 12Gb/s SAS interface, it has random read and write speeds of up to 400,000 IOPS and 50,000 IOPS.

It has sequential read and write speeds of up to 2,100MB/s and 1,700 MB/s, more than triple that of its predecessor.

The 2.5-inch SSD is comprised of 32 1TB V-NAND packages, an ultra-high speed controller, 10 4GB DRAM packages with through silicon via (TSV) technology, and a new firmware.

The 1TB V-NAND packages were made by stacking 16 layers of 512Gb 3-bit V-NAND.

The new controller integrates nine main and sub controllers used in previous SSDs. The 4GB DRAM packages were made by stacking four layers of 8Gb DDR4.

The SSD will provide one full drive write per day with a five-year warranty.

In software, it has metadata protection, data retention and recovery from sudden power failures, and a new error correction code (ECC) algorithm for reliability.

Samsung will sequentially launch 15.36, 7,68, 3.84, and 1.92 TB versions under the PM1643 SAS SSD line-up, as well as 960GB and 800GB versions.

The company unveiled the EVO 860 SSDs aimed at consumers with SATA interface last week.

In December, it launched an eUFS with 512GB storage aimed at smartphones.

