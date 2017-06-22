​Samsung launches Galaxy Folder 2 Android flip phone

Samsung Electronics has launched the Galaxy Folder 2 flip phone in South Korea, with the Android-running smartphone the successor to its Galaxy Folder series first launched in 2013.

According to Samsung, its new phone has a "retro" and lean metal design, with most feature phones designed in the flip phone format having been sold before the arrival of smartphones.

The Folder 2 has 2GB of RAM, a 1.4GHz quad-core processor, a removable 1,950mAh battery, a microSD slot that expands up to 256GB, and runs Android 6.0. It sports a 96.6mm display for easy viewing of texts, pictures, and videos, and has a larger keyboard than its predecessor to ensure less typos.

It also has separate physical buttons to load up contacts, texts, and camera features.

Samsung said the phone has an improved widget that allows users to view their data usage and walk checkers on their home screen. Users can also configure the size of fonts and app icons, and the phone has 15 ringtones.

It will come in 3G and 4G LTE versions.

Meanwhile, Samsung is planning its next flagship phone the Galaxy Note 8, which reportedly sports a dual camera and retains an 18.5:9 ratio display first introduced with the S8.