​Samsung launches NB-IoT GPS smart tag

Samsung Electronics has launched a smart tag that uses an NB-IoT network.

The Connect Tag syncs with GPS and WPS, or Wi-Fi position system, for tracking.

It is IP68 water- and dust-proof, has a horizontal/vertical of 4.21cm, and is 1.19cm thick. It is optimal for indoor and outdoor use, Samsung said, including pet and children tracking, protecting personal items, and attaching to luggage.

Connect Tag consumes little energy and data, and a full charge will last seven days. An attachable ring will enable it to be hung on bags and key chains.

It also has an on-demand feature, where it will show its location and set times; while its geo-fence feature alerts users when it has left a set virtual zone.

It can also be synced with smart home appliances to turn on the light, TV, or the robot cleaner when close to home.

In South Korea, the tag will use mobile carrier KT's nationwide NB-IoT network, which completed deployment in July. Samsung supplied the solutions for the telco beginning this year.

NB-IoT is deemed more power-efficient compared to cellular IoT, and cheaper modules offer wider coverage that allows the deployment of low data-intensive services and cheaper costs.

