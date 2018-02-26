Samsung offers Galaxy S9 trade-in options for Singapore customers

Priced from S1,198 (US$909.27), Samsung's latest flagship device will be available for pre-orders from March 1, with trade-in returns for selected devices of up to S$610.

Samsung Electronics is introducing trade-in options for its latest flagship models Galaxy S9 and S9+, offering customers returns of up to S$610 (US$462.98) for selected models.

Provided by Brightstar Logistics, the new trade-in offer would be provided to customers upon full payment and collection of their new Samsung Galaxy S9 or S9+, the Korean smartphone maker said.

Details of eligible trade-in devices, including their trade-in values, would be made available on Samsung's Singapore website and mobile app from March 1. Customers who purchased either device also would enjoy the vendor's 1-year concierge service, worth S$128, while orders for the S9+ 256GB model would further include Samsung's wireless charger.

Pre-orders and registration of interest for the new Galaxy devices would be available from March 1 via local telcos, major IT and electronics retailers such as Courts and Best Denki, and e-commerce operator Lazada Singapore.

Samsung also would be taking pre-orders for its smartphones via its website and retail stores from March 1. Devices purchased made via pre-orders would be ready for collection from March 10.

Both the S9 and S9+ would be available to the general public from March 16, priced at S$1,198 (US$909.27) for the S9, S$1,348 for the S9+ with 64GB built-in memory, and S$1,498 for S9+ with 256GB built-in memory.

The new models would come in three colours: midnight black, coral blue, and lilac purple. Featuring camera enhancements and a relocated fingerprint sensor, both the S9 and S9+ in Singapore and other Asian markets would run on Samsung's own Exynos 9810 processor, while other international markets would run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon.

