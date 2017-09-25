​Samsung opens AI lab in Canada

Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT) has opened an AI Lab at the University of Montreal in Canada, Samsung Electronics said.

The lab, which was opened in August, will focus on developing core algorithms for use in robotics, autonomous driving, translations, and voice and visual recognition.

SAIT researchers from Korea join university staff such as professor Yoshua Bengio, an authority in deep learning and AI, for the research.

The lab will conduct co-research with SAIT to make components for the algorithms as well, Samsung said.

SAIT, a research arm of Samsung Electronics, focuses on researching technology for the long-term that maybe commercially applicable in the next five to 10 years.

The institute developed cadmium-free quantum dot materials that Samsung has applied to its flagship TVs.

Samsung is preparing an AI speaker for next year. It also said it wants AI features on all its home appliance line-up by 2020.

It is also cooperating with chat giant Kakao to sync Bixby, its virtual assistant in smartphones, with the latter's counterpart Kakao I.

Earlier this month, Facebook also announced that it was opening an AI lab in Montreal.