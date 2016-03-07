​Samsung Pay expands to eBay Korea

Samsung Pay will be now available on online shopping sites managed by eBay Korea, the companies have announced.

Samsung Electronics and eBay Korea on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to vitalize FinTech, or financial technologies, online and offline.

The two companies said they will start running a joint marketing campaign sometime this year as well as develop new services.

Purchases can now be made using the mobile payment solution on shopping sites such as Gmarket, Auction, and G9, which offer a diverse range of goods from books, clothes, and electronics. Gmarket is especially popular and is consistently ranked as one of the country's top online shopping malls.

Yet to be announced benefits such as discounts will be given to Samsung Pay users who purchase goods through online shopping malls.

eBay Korea has been offering its own payment solution, Smile Pay, to Gmarket and Auction users.

Samsung is expanding the availability of its mobile solution to multiple banks in South Korea this year, with customers able to withdraw and deposit money using Samsung Pay at ATMs.