Samsung produces eUFS memory for cars

Samsung Electronics will produce eUFS memory for cars, the company has said.

The memory was designed for applications for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), dashboard systems, and infotainment usage, the firm said.

It has a read speed of up to 850 megabytes (MB) per second and a random reading speed of 45,000 input/output operations per second.

It meets the JEDEC UFS 2.1 standard, as well as the upcoming JEDEC UFS 3.0 standard, and has the requisite data refresh and temperature notification features.

Temperature notification works via a controller from crossing temperature boundaries, which is important for a touch car environment, Samsung said.

It will come in 128GB and 64GB models.

The company first launched a 128GB eUFS for mobile back in January 2015, an upgrade from embedded multimedia cards (eMMC). It launched a 256GB version last year in February.

Mainly used for flagship phones, eUFS is now replacing eMMC in mid-tier phones as well.

Samsung formed an automotive team back in 2015 to offer components to car makers, from displays and batteries to memory chips.

It bought Harman for $8 billion and added in-car audio to its portfolio.

Samsung is the world's largest vendor in memory chips, both in NAND flash products like eUFS and DRAMs.