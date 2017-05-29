​Samsung SDI to launch new household ESS

Samsung SDI will show off new household energy storage system (ESS) products this week to meet the rising demand for electric battery use in the European market.

The company, which supplies batteries for Samsung Electronics' Galaxy smartphones and global manufacturers' electric vehicles, will show off its new line-up at the Intersolar Europe 2017 tradeshow in Munich that kicks off May 31.

The firm will highlight its high-capacity, high-energy ESS modules aimed at households, it said. ESS for households are usually used to save energy collected from solar panels.

Samsung previously launched its new product line, mainly for industrial use, in March at the Energy Storage Europe 2017 tradeshow in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Samsung supplies modules to end-product ESS makers to fit with cases and other components to sell as finished products. It is offering 4.8kWh per module. Up to 39 modules can grouped to one unit, giving it a maximum capacity of 188kWh that can theoretically power 19 homes a day. An average European home uses 10kWh per day, the firm said.

Samsung said its modules are highly scalable, allowing it to meet a diverse client demand. The company is currently testing them with customers, and production will begin in the second half of the year, followed by commercial application beginning in 2018, the company said.

There will be 83,000 ESS units for households by this year and this will grow to 146,000 units by 2020, according to market research firm B3. Samsung SDI globally holds 30 percent of the market.

Samsung SDI has been number one in the field in Japan since 2013, which saw demand for household ESS surge following the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011.

The company also supplies it modules to Tesla, which is planning to build Gigafactories.