​Samsung SDS unveils AI retail chatbot at MWC

Samsung SDS has unveiled an artificial intelligence (AI)-based chatbot for training retail personnel.

Nexshop Training, which was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, is a virtual assistant that helps teach retail personnel how to manage customers and retail space, the South Korean IT solution giant said.

It can answer voice and text questions like "What are the new features for the upcoming tablet PC," or "What promotions will be available next week?," allowing staff to learn and prepare, the company said.

The company also showed off Nexshop Sales, which allows store managers to check stock, sales, and consumer purchase history via their smartphones.

Nexshop Marketing also allows managers to know what products customers in the shop will prefer; while Nexsign, a biometric security solution, will also be displayed, which features fingerprint and voice security for both mobile and desktop use.

At the Consumer Electronics Show in January, the company unveiled an EMM solution for wearables.