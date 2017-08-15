Samsung to launch Gear Fit 2 Pro smartband with swim tracking: Report

(Image: VentureBeat/Evleaks)

Samsung plans to unveil a follow-up to the Gear Fit 2 with a new Gear Fit 2 Pro fitness smartband that will be able to be fully submerged in water, according to VentureBeat.

Citing Samsung training material, VentureBeat reported the Gear Fit 2 Pro will feature a watch-like clasp and "5 ATM water resistance," an upgrade from the Fit 2's IP-68 certification for brief interactions with water. Samsung will include a swim tracking feature to match courtesy of a Speedo On app.

The Fit 2 Pro will also feature support for music playback, including offline Spotify tracks, and GPS support, according to the report.

The Fit 2 Pro will be compatible with both iOS and Android. The fitness smartband will be run on Samsung's Tizen OS, like the original Fit 2.

Pricing and release details are unclear. Evleaks tweeted Samsung may plan to save the Fit 2 Pro unveiling from the Note 8 event on Aug. 23 to IFA at the end of the month.

Earlier this week, the Gear Fit 2 Pro surfaced on a blank support page on Samsung's website.

Samsung is also rumored to launch a Gear Sport with smartwatch and fitness-tracking features.