​Samsung to sell Galaxy S9 super slow-mo image sensors

Samsung Electronics has launched the new ISOCELL Fast 2L3 image sensor that supports 960 frames-per-second super slow-motion recording.

It is installed on the new Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus smartphones unveiled at the Mobile World Congress.

The sensor integrates a 2Gb DRAM (LPDDR4) below the conventional pixel array layer and analogue logic layer which allows for high image readouts.

It allows 1/120 second-snapshots and 960 frames-per-second recordings.

The design is similar to that of Japanese tech giant Sony's image sensor with similar capabilities, which also integrates a DRAM.

The 1.4 micrometre, 1.2 megapixel ISOCELL Fast 2L3 also supports HDR, noise reduction, and prevents jello effect and image distortion.

Samsung will likely now compete with Sony to woo Chinese vendors, which except Xiaomi, are yet to adopt slow-motion features in their smartphone cameras.

The Japanese tech giant has dominated in CMOS image sensors thanks to its long legacy of camera technology, an area in which the South Korean tech giant is a fast-rising runner-up.

Earlier this month, Samsung introduced the ISOCELL Dual aimed at providing dual camera features for budget phone clients.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE