​Samsung to sell Galaxy S9 super slow-mo image sensors

Samsung Electronics has launched the new ISOCELL Fast 2L3 image sensor that supports 960 frames-per-second super slow-motion recording.
It is installed on the new Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus smartphones unveiled at the Mobile World Congress.
The sensor integrates a 2Gb DRAM (LPDDR4) below the conventional pixel array layer and analogue logic layer which allows for high image readouts.
It allows 1/120 second-snapshots and 960 frames-per-second recordings.
The design is similar to that of Japanese tech giant Sony's image sensor with similar capabilities, which also integrates a DRAM.
The 1.4 micrometre, 1.2 megapixel ISOCELL Fast 2L3 also supports HDR, noise reduction, and prevents jello effect and image distortion.
Samsung will likely now compete with Sony to woo Chinese vendors, which except Xiaomi, are yet to adopt slow-motion features in their smartphone cameras.
The Japanese tech giant has dominated in CMOS image sensors thanks to its long legacy of camera technology, an area in which the South Korean tech giant is a fast-rising runner-up.
Earlier this month, Samsung introduced the ISOCELL Dual aimed at providing dual camera features for budget phone clients.
PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus: Should you upgrade based on specs, price and camera improvements?
Samsung is betting that camera improvements will spur an upgrade cycle to the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus. Here's a look at the enterprise angle, specifications, deals, DeX and competitive landscape to help you decide.
With Galaxy S9, Samsung kicks it up without a notch
The Galaxy S9 may look nearly identical to its predecessor but holds many tweaks below the surface that address key smartphone criteria such as image capture, audio output and productivity.
Samsung's Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus boasts dual aperture camera, slow motion capture
Most of the details were revealed in leaks, but we were able to spend a couple of hours with these new phones and Samsung's focus on the camera was clearly evident.
How Samsung DeX updates improve the Galaxy enterprise experience
Samsung DeX and the DeX Pad are significantly improved for mobile users such as road warriors and emergency responders thanks to the integration of a keyboard and trackpad. Other improvements help DeX bring us closer to the promise of a mobile phone as our primary computer.
Samsung Galaxy S9: A cheat sheet (TechRepublic)
The 2018 version of Samsung's flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus, are here. And, they sport several new features to appeal to professionals and the enterprise.
Join Discussion