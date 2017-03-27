Samsung plans to sell Galaxy Note 7 units as refurbished

CNET/CBS Interactive

Samsung on Monday announced it will begin selling the once-recalled Galaxy Note 7 as a refurbished handset. Any recalled units that don't make the cut will be used for parts or recycled.

Samsung didn't reveal which markets would get the Galaxy Note 7 or which carriers would sell the refurbish handset.

As for which Note 7 phones will be sold as refurbished, that is dependent upon: "Consultations with regulatory authorities and carriers as well as due consideration of local demand. The markets and release dates will be determined accordingly," Samsung explained.

Released in fall 2016, the Galaxy Note 7 was at the center of a massive recall and embarrassment for Samsung, after the device's battery overheated in incidents around the globe. It hurt Samsung's operating profit by roughly $3 billion and caused a dent in its brand image.

Samsung in a statement to CNET said it wouldn't offer the refurbish Galaxy Note 7 in the US.

For remaining Galaxy Note 7 devices, Samsung will outsource the removal of components to be "used for test sample production purposes." Samsung will extract precious metals like copper, nickel, gold, and silver for recycling.

Samsung also said it plans to join the EU's "research and development and test efforts" to develop new eco-friendly processing methods.

