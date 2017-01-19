Samsung's Android push: Galaxy S7, S7 edge get Nougat 7.0 and so will these Galaxy devices

Image: Samsung

After kicking off the roll-out of Android 7.0 Nougat for the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge this week, Samsung today revealed which of its other handsets and tablets will get the update.

Galaxy smartphones slated for the Nougat update include last year's Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 edge and S6 edge Plus, as well as the 2015 Galaxy Note 5, and the mid-range Galaxy A3, and Galaxy A8.

Two tablets will also get Nougat, including the Galaxy Tab A with S Pen, and the LTE unlocked version of the Galaxy Tab S2. All the nominated Galaxy devices will receive Nougat within the first half of the year, according to Samsung.

Samsung has already started delivering Nougat for its current flagship Galaxy S7 and S7 edge handsets in some markets this week and will continue to expand that roll-out to new regions.

This upgrade follows a limited beta Nougat program for Galaxy S7 and S7 edge owners that launched in November for select users in the US, UK, Korea and China.

Galaxy S7 and S7 owners will see a new, quick panel design, which removes titles from icons to give the panel a cleaner look. The icons are also grouped into a grid of nine. The update also supports Nougat's Direct Reply feature.

Galaxy S7 owners will also be able to adjust the window size in split-screen view, and take advantage of a new pop-up window that can hold five windows open while in split-screen view, giving simultaneous access to seven apps.

A new Performance Mode offers four modes that are optimized to the different activities, including an Optimized mode for day-to-day use that conserves the battery and boosts speed.

A Game mode offers access to Game Launcher and Game Tools features. Entertainment mode sharpens sound and image quality, while High Performance mode dials up display settings.

Finally, Samsung's fingerprint-based master key for logging into supported websites and apps is available with the update. Samsung says it will soon support mobile banking apps.

Google released Android Nougat in August, yet five months later that version of Android still accounts for less than one percent of all Android devices. Samsung's roll-out should result in a rise in Nougat's share in coming weeks.

