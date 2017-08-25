Samsung's bad software update bricks smart TVs

Image: Samsung

Samsung smart TV customers are complaining that a software update has rendered their TVs unusable.

Exasperated customers are also furious at the lack of support and poor communication from Samsung after the bad update rolled out last Thursday.

Dozens of customers have left complaints on Samsung's support forum, detailing problems with 49-inch, 50-inch, and 65-inch models that retail for as much as €2,250 ($2,660).

According to several complaints, after installing the update the TV becomes fixed on one channel and doesn't respond to the remote or smartphone controls. Apps such as Netflix also don't work.

Some owners have been told that an engineer will need to visit the affected users to install a new update.

Although most complaints appear to be from UK-based owners, at least one user from Germany has reported the issue, too.

Until yesterday customers had been told by Samsung's forum moderator to call Samsung's support line, only to be told by staff that engineers are working on a fix that will be delivered at some point in the future.

Following a report in The Guardian yesterday that thousands of people may be affected by the botched update, Samsung responded by saying that fewer than 200 users have been affected.

"Samsung is aware of a small number of TVs in the UK (fewer than 200) affected by a firmware update to 2017 MU Series TVs on 17 August," Samsung said in statement to The Guardian.

"Once this issue was identified the update was switched off and we are now working with each customer to resolve the issue. Any customers affected are encouraged to get in touch with Samsung directly by calling 0330 726 7864.

"We would like to apologize for the inconvenience caused to our customers."

However, customers felt left in the lurch by the Korean company's silence over the past week.

"The level of customer service here is shocking with a number of customers asking for feedback but in no instance has anyone offered any support other then ask people to call in which is pointless," wrote one.

Another owner called on Samsung to provide a clear statement on its forum rather than telling customers to call its support line.

"The lack of response from Samsung has been a disgrace and to continually fob customers off with claims of 'we're working on it' is an insult. The issue surfaced last week and yet here we are days later and no closer to a fix," the customer wrote.

"So, if anyone from Samsung is reading this, how about someone having the decency to post a clear statement here clarifying the current position and timescale for a solution...".