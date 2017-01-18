​Samsung's Exynos chips to power Audi infotainment

Samsung Electronics' Exynos processors will power the infotainment systems in Audi's next generation automobiles, the South Korean tech giant announced.

The company said that beginning with the supply deal, it will be expanding into the quickly-growing semiconductors-for-cars market.

Samsung's Exynos processor for automobiles can support multiple displays and multiple operating systems at the same time, the company said. It can power up to four displays within the car at the same time and has strong graphic capabilities and fast read/write speeds.

The processors will offer "the best driving experience" for drivers, it said.

Samsung has been attempting to expand into the car component market in recent years. The South Korean tech giant last year announced the acquisition of US auto parts giant Harman for $8 billion.

If the deal goes through despite shareholder opposition, it will make the firm a tier-1 car parts supplier.

In July last year, the conglomerate announced that it was investing in Chinese electric car maker BYD to supply it with chips as well.

Battery-making affiliate Samsung SDI has been supplying car batteries for electric cars, while Samsung Display has been designing displays aimed for the car market.

Samsung also has a comprehensive cooperation agreement with car giant BMW.

Audi has been running its Progressive Semiconductor Program (PSCP) since 2010 to put advanced chips into its car models.

Samsung's Exynos processors have been largely aimed at the smartphone market up until now, going into the Galaxy S and Note series for models sold in South Korea.