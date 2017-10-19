Samsung's new 360-degree camera has 17 lenses for VR streaming

Samsung has unveiled its 360 Round camera for recording high-quality 3D content for virtual reality apps.
The 360 Round uses 17 lenses -- eight stereo pairs positioned horizontally and a single lens positioned vertically -- that enable it to livestream 4K 3D video and 'spatial' audio. It is also rated at IP65 for dust and water resistance.
Samsung said that the growth of 360 content platforms has increased the need for high-quality 360-degree videos and hardware at a 'reasonable price', although at $10,500 this is not something you're likely to buy on a whim.
The company said the unibody chassis is designed to reduce heat, removing the need for a cooling fan and minimising size and weight, while eliminating excess noise and reducing power. It will be available this month in the US before expanding to other markets.
Samsung 360 Round specs
- Cameras: 17 cameras with 1/2.8-inch, 2M image sensor, F1.8 Lens
- Audio: 6 internal microphones for spatial audio, 2 external microphone ports supported
- Video Resolution: Livestreaming (3D) 4096 x 2048 at 30fps per eye; Livestreaming (2D) 4096 x 2048 at 30fps; Recording (3D) 4096 x 2048 at 30fps per eye; Recording (2D) 4096 x 2048 at 30fps
- Video Format: MP4 (H.265/ H.264; 3D, 4k x 2k per eye; 2D 4k x 2k
- Internal Memory: LPDDR3 10GB, eMMC 40GB
- External Memory: UHS-II SD Card (up to 256GB), SSD (up to 2TB)
- Connectivity: LAN, USB Type-C
- Sensors: Gyrometer and Accelerometer
