SAP, Mendix ink deal to provide scalable app development platform to the enterprise

SAP and Mendix have joined hands in a new deal designed to provide a scalable app development platform to enterprise customers.

The agreement, announced at SAP TechEd Las Vegas, will see cloud solutions provider SAP utilizing Mendix systems to offer business clients a solution for "rapidly creating and continuously improving mobile and web applications."

In particular, enterprise clients will be able to build applications based on the SAP Cloud Platform without having to wait on the same timescale as more traditional app development models.

Mendix is the creator of a platform used by the enterprise to create and manage mobile and web applications at scale.

The company's Platform-as-a-Service solution can be used for apps related to the Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Machine Learning, and other new technologies, and counts KLM, Medtronic, and Philips among its customers.

The Mendix platform will be sold under the name SAP Cloud Platform Rapid Application Development by Mendix.

"Businesses across all industries must constantly find new ways to innovate, and today's market leaders are putting low-code development platforms at the core of their digital strategy," said Derek Roos, CEO at Mendix. "Customers can now accelerate their digital transformation initiatives by building apps on SAP Cloud Platform at considerable speed and scale, and leverage SAP's strong ecosystem."

According to research firm Gartner, by 2020, at least 50 percent of new business applications will be created with high-productivity toolsets. SAP says that this agreement will help "close this gap."

"We identified low-code development as a key enabler of digital transformation, and found Mendix to be an ideal fit for customers aiming to speed application delivery," said Björn Goerke, CTO at SAP and president of SAP Cloud Platform. "We decided to offer the Mendix platform in the SAP Cloud Platform portfolio because we share the same technology vision and leverage open standards like Cloud Foundry and Docker."

In related news, last week SAP acquired Gigya, an identity and access management vendor which will provide SAP with new sources for consumer data.

The company said Gigya's identity data platform will be merged with the SAP Hybris system, in order to take 1.3 billion new customer identities and improve its own analytics, personalization and targeting capabilities.

Previous and related coverage