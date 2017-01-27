Satechi USB-C Power Meter helps protect against blowing up your devices

Satechi

There appear to be a lot of badly designed and counterfeit USB-C devices out there, and don't underestimate their ability to destroy a device.

To help you test for rogue USB-C devices that might make something "BOOM!-BOOM!" and let out the magic smoke, Satechi has released a new USB-C Power Meter.

This small, sleek accessory allows users to measure the Volts, Amps, and mAh output from their accessories to ensure they are safe, effective and compatible with their new Type-C laptops, tablets and smartphones.

The Satechi USB-C Power Meter is available immediately for $29.95.

