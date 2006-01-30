Search engines have a conversion rate of 2.3%

According to WebSideStory, search sites had a conversion rate of 2.3%. Online banner ads, shopping search sites and other online marketing efforts had a conversion rate of 0.96%. Consumers who went directly to a company' site had a conversion rate of 4.23%. Among the most successful were toy sites. When reached through a search engine, they had a conversion rate of 4.85% while Web sites selling computers and electronics had a conversion rate of 1.35%.

