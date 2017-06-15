Select tools to grow with your business: Hyperwallet

Australian businesses use on average six to 10 cloud-based tools for a variety of functions such as customer relationship management, code storage, and team collaboration, according to a recent study by payments technology company Stripe.

But the tools businesses use often vary depending on the stage of growth they are in, and evolve over time.

ZDNet spoke with Simon Banks, managing director at Hyperwallet Asia Pacific and Japan, about the importance of choosing tools that can grow as the business grows.