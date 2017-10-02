ServiceNow acquires Telepathy, a UX, UI consulting company that has worked with Quip, New Relic

ServiceNow said it will acquire Telepathy, a design firm in San Diego that has worked with software providers such as Quip and New Relic, with the aim of bolstering its user interface and experience knowhow.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

ServiceNow said that its expansion outside of IT service management into HR, security and customer service will require experiences based on roles.

Telepathy will be integrated with ServiceNow's design experience and product development teams. These teams will create new experiences based on who the customers are, what they're trying to accomplish and workflows.

The design firm has worked with Quip, which was acquired by Salesforce, New Relic and large companies like Roche and Marriott. Telepathy has been in business 16 years, sold and monetized 5 of its in-house products and has had more than 20 clients either be acquired or go public.

According to Telepathy, which offers everything from research and strategy services to user research, training and design teams, it's design method goes like this:

Like many enterprise vendors, ServiceNow is looking to create business apps that deliver consumer-based intuitive experiences.

